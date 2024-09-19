India’s GDP will double by 2030, says NITI CEO

New Delhi: India could easily double the size of its economy by 2030, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said on Wednesday.

At an event organised by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), Subrahmanyam added that climate change is an opportunity for India to become a leader in climate technology.

“Our economy should easily double by 2030. India’s ambition to become the third-largest economy by 2026-2027 necessitates a cohesive grand strategy,” he said. Currently, in US dollar terms, India is the fifth largest economy with a size of about $3.7 trillion in nominal terms. “India will be a big dominant player, it already matters and it will matter much more in global affairs, by 2047,” he said.

Subrahmanyam said by 2047, India will be among the world’s youngest nations demographically, poised for prosperity, with a projected per capita income of around $18,000 to $20,000.

“This growth is significant as India is expected to emerge as a major global player, building on the substantial progress made over the past decade in addressing challenges such as natural disasters and poverty,” he said.

Further, he said that there is a need to look at the green economy, and the Aayog is working on developing a pathway for net zero carbon emissions by 2070.

“We have formed a task force and are working with the Central and state governments to achieve our targets,” he added. The CEO of NITI Aayog stressed the importance of Global Value Chains (GVCs). He said that the government is working across sectors and services to build better strategies.