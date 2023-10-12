  • Menu
Inflation levels may remain elevated owing to domestic pressures, global uncertainties: Sitharaman

New Delhi: On the day when India's September retail inflation fell to 5.02 per cent from 6.83 per cent in August, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that domestic disruptions along with global uncertainties may keep inflation at elevated levels in the coming months.

The ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict coupled with the Ukraine-Russia war are a double whammy for global economy. Domestic consumption and investment demand will continue to drive India's growth, Sitharaman said while speaking at the 108th Meeting of the Development Committee Plenary in Marrakech, Morocco.

The agenda for the meeting was "Ending Poverty on a Liveable Planet – Report to Governors on World Bank Evolution".

She said that the Indian government has already taken pre-emptive measures to restrain food inflation, which is likely to subside price pressure in the market soon.

