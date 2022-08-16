Infosys CEO says ITR, GSTN portals working 'pretty well'

Bengaluru: The income tax e-filing and GST Network portals are working 'pretty well' and the systems are running effectively, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has said.

Infosys has developed both the portals and is also the backend technology support provider. In an interview, Parekh highlighted the high GST collections, and 5.8 crore I-T return filings within the set deadline of July 31 to assert that both of these are seeing a huge positive impact from the government's digital programme. The ITR (Income Tax Return) filings have been smooth, he said. "It is working pretty well at this stage," Parekh said when asked about I-T efiling and GSTN portals.

The users of the e-filing portal had experienced difficulties when it was launched on June 7 last year and since then it has seen glitches happening on and off. Asked if the glitches been resolved, Parekh affirmed all those had been sorted out. "In fact, July 31 was the deadline and… on the last day, we had something like 70 lakh returns that were filed. And in some of the hours… more than 5 lakh (returns were getting filed) per hour," Parekh said. He also said that Infosys is in ongoing discussion with clients on what's happening on the GSTN and income tax return portal. "On the income tax filings, we had something like 5.8 crore returns that were filed. It was all done on schedule. There was a very smooth experience for the taxpayers. Of those, almost 70 lakh have already been processed... so the systems are working very effectively for the citizens and also for the tax department," he said.