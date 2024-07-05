Live
iQoo to unveil fully-loaded Z9 Lite 5G
Hyderabad: iQoo, a popular smartphone brand, is all geared up to launch the newest addition to its Z series, iQoo Z9 Lite on July 15. The iQoo Z Series has set impressive benchmarks from iQoo Z6 Lite, iQoo Z7 Pro, iQoo Z9 to iQoo Z9x becoming the bestseller among 5G smartphones in their respective segment on Amazon.in. This new addition to the Z series is future-ready and will offer a blend of performance, style and durability, catering to the needs of today's smartphone users.
iQoo Z9 Lite will offer a faster 5G experience with MediaTek Dimensity 6300. Equipped with an 8-core CPU architecture, it ensures seamless multitasking, lag-free gaming sessions, and effortless scrolling in between apps. With an impressive AnTuTu of over 414K, the model stands out as one of the most powerful devices in its segment which provides an ultra- smooth smartphone experience.