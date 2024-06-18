Live
IT services major NTT DATA appoints Abhijit Dubey as CEO
New Delhi: Business and technology services leader NTT DATA on Tuesday announced the appointment of Abhijit Dubey as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its business outside Japan to lead the company through its next phase of growth.
Dubey will lead 1,50,000 employees worldwide as they help accelerate the company’s growth, NTT DATA said in a statement.
The appointment comes after the merger between NTT DATA and NTT Ltd, forming an over $30 billion global powerhouse under the NTT DATA name.
Previously, Dubey served as CEO of NTT Ltd.
“I believe that NTT DATA’s broad capabilities in consulting, infrastructure, AI, Cloud and cybersecurity position us to deliver meaningful impact,” said Dubey.
Japan-based NTT DATA is a $30+ billion company, serving 75 per cent of the ‘Fortune Global 100’ firms.
“I am confident that Dubey is the right person to lead NTT DATA through its next phase and accelerate its growth globally, while continuing to foster an environment of innovation and ongoing success,” said Kazuhiro Nishihata, Dubey’s predecessor.