Live
- From cotton fields to classroom
- Curriculum choices for students: Building skills, confidence and a future
- GHV Infra sets up subsidiary in UAE
- Raw Mango displays latest collection in Delhi
- Gold, silver prices skyrocket to fresh all-time highs
- Nursing home sealed over gender tests
- DIIs infuse record Rs 5.3L cRORE in 2025
- Ankurarpana to be held today at Tirumala as part of Brahmotsavam
- Stock markets fall on H-1B fee hike concerns
- Rate cut by 25 bps best option for RBI: SBI study
IT stocks tumble on H1B concerns
Highlights
New Delhi: IT stocks dropped on Monday, with Infobeans Technologies falling 8 per cent and Hexaware tumbling 7 per cent, amid concerns over the steep...
New Delhi: IT stocks dropped on Monday, with Infobeans Technologies falling 8 per cent and Hexaware tumbling 7 per cent, amid concerns over the steep hike in US H1B visa fees.
Shares of Infobeans Technologies fell 8.08 per cent, Hexaware Technologies tumbled 7.08 per cent, LTI Mindtree tanked 4.54 per cent, Persistent Systems dropped 4.19 per cent and Tech Mahindra declined 3.20 per cent on the BSE.
Continued on Page 7
Next Story