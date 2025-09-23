  • Menu
IT stocks tumble on H1B concerns
New Delhi: IT stocks dropped on Monday, with Infobeans Technologies falling 8 per cent and Hexaware tumbling 7 per cent, amid concerns over the steep hike in US H1B visa fees.

Shares of Infobeans Technologies fell 8.08 per cent, Hexaware Technologies tumbled 7.08 per cent, LTI Mindtree tanked 4.54 per cent, Persistent Systems dropped 4.19 per cent and Tech Mahindra declined 3.20 per cent on the BSE.

