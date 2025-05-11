It’s time to focus on empowering deprived sections in Indian society

The Civil Services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is considered the toughest in the world. One requires patience, perseverance, resources and complete parental support to come through this litmus test. Every year many students appear in this examination and the best prepared among them are selected after clearing the three-tier examination process – Prelims, Mains and Interview. The selected candidates are recommended to join Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Central Services – Group A and Group B.

Since the Indian Constitution mandates the implementation of affirmative policy to maintain diversity and inclusivity in the country’s top bureaucracy, a fixed number of seats are reserved for candidates from SC, ST, OBC and EWS social groups. The EWS or Economically Weaker Section candidates comprise candidates who are not covered under SC, ST and OBC categories.

The results of Civil Services Examination-2024 suggest that out of thetotal successful students, 335 were from the General Category, 109 EWS, 318 OBC, 160 SC and 87 ST. A few candidates were also selected under the quota for the PwBD, that is, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities.

Now let us look at the proportionality of the total figure in terms of their share in the country’s population. Though there is no authentic national survey, the Centre earmarked 10 per cent quota for EWS category, who, along with general category people, must not be accounting for more than 20 per cent of the country’s total population. The rest 80 per cent are OBCs, SCs and STs, but only 565 candidates from among them were recommended for final appointments. Thus, the lion’s share in the Civil Services cake goes to the miniscule population. This happens every year. However, we don’t know how many SC, ST and OBC candidates are selected as General Category candidates. The UPSC should specify this in its results.

One may not like to get into social media debates and concerns over the alleged poor marks given to SC, ST and OBC candidates in the interview. Let us presume that interviews in the UPSC are held quite fairly. But if 80 per cent population candidates are restricted to the ambit of affirmative policy, then eyebrows being raised are genuine.

For centuries, they are denied and deterred from entering the seats of learning. Thanks to the vision of Dr BR Ambedkar and social justice luminaries like Karpoori Thakur, BP Mandal, S Muthiah Mudaliar, Periyar EV Ramasamy, VP Singh and Arjun Singh, they are now getting something, which is certainly better than nothing. Unfortunately, our efforts are not focussed on empowering socially, educationally and economically deprived people with the best of education in a holistic manner, which should be our collective worry.

Sardar Patel famously invoked the term ‘Steel Frame’ to describe civil services, particularly the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), as the backbone of independent India’s governance structure. Recognizing the vital role of civil servants in maintaining unity, ensuring stability, equality, inclusivity, and implementing development across a newly independent and diverse nation, Patel in his historic address to civil service probationers in 1947, emphasized the need for neutrality, integrity, and dedication, urging them to rise above political influences and serve the people with fairness and courage. His vision laid the foundation for a professional, apolitical, and resilient bureaucracy, what he proudly called the ‘Steel Frame of India.’

Therefore, without any biases and prejudices against any social group, one will vouch for the fact that proportional representation to the country’s deprived social groups in the “Steel Frame” must not be compromised to accelerate the pace of all-round inclusive development. Whether one admits it or not, the idea of last mile development cannot be realized without having an inclusive “Steel Frame” in our country where multifaceted discrimination by haves against socio-economic have nots is a norm.

The Mission Statement of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) reads: “We seek to promote good governance by providing quality training towards building a professional and responsive civil service in a caring, ethical and transparent framework.”

The core values which are imparted to our Civil Servants at LBSNAA are – 1.Integrity: Be consistent in your thoughts, words and actions which will make you trustworthy. Have courage of conviction and always speak the truth to even the most powerful, without fear. Never ever tolerate any degree of corruption, be it in cash, kind or intellectual.

2.Respect: Embrace diversity of caste, religion, colour, gender, age, language, region, ideology and socio-economic status. Reach out to all with humility and empathy. Be emotionally stable; grow with confidence and without arrogance. 3.Professionalism: Be judicious and apolitical in your approach; be professional and completely committed to your job with a bias for action and results; and continuously pursue improvement and excellence.

4.Collaboration: Collaborate in thoughts and actions by engaging deeply with all to evolve consensus. Encourage others, promote team spirit and be open to learning from others. Take initiative and own responsibility.

And last but not the least, the fourth core value is – “Serve the Underprivileged: Be humane in your approach while dealing with people; be the voice of the underprivileged and be proactive in addressing any injustice against them. You can achieve success in this endeavour if you act with integrity, respect, professionalism and collaboration.”

During their collective stay at LBSNAA while doing the foundation course, the probationers are also asked to remember Sardar Patel’s exhortation: “It is your duty to serve the people of our country to the best of your ability. Be fair, be polite and firm, prepare yourself well for the job in hand, and complete it successfully.”

One must not ever forget the great meaning behind the age-old saying: Only the cobbler knows where the shoe pinches. Just as a cobbler can identify the exact spot in a shoe that causes pain because of their intimate knowledge and direct engagement, so too can individuals best articulate and address the challenges they or their communities have faced in their lives, braving all odds and challenges.