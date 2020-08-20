JCI & NSC inks MoU to provide certified good quality seeds to jute farmers in the year 2021-22

Jute Corporation of India (JCI) and National Seeds Corporation (NSC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide certified good quality seeds to jute farmers in the year 2021-22.

Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar witnessed the MoU signing ceremony through virtual mode. Speaking on the occasion, Smriti Irani said, there is a special provision for jute and jute textile products in the National Technical Textiles Mission, which was announced in February this year.

She said, there is immense potential for increasing the use of jute inlining of water bodies, road building and construction of structures to contain landslides in hilly areas.

Ms Smriti Irani in a tweet said, "Presided over MOU Signing between Jute Corporation of India (JCI) & National Seeds Corporation (NSC) for procurement of Certified Jute Seeds. I thank @nstomar Ji for giving his valuable time & supporting @TexMinIndia's efforts towards enhancing the production of high-quality jute."

The Minister said, in addition to becoming self-reliant in requirement of jute for the domestic market, the next target is to strengthen the export potential of the country in jute and its products.



In another tweet, she said, "Certified seeds yield high quality of jute; it not only benefits industry to produce diversified jute products but also enhances the income of Jute farmers. Improvement in jute quality in the past 3 years has led to an increase in productivity by 15% & farmers' income by ₹10,000/hectare."

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appreciated the commendable work of the National Seeds Corporation in providing good quality seeds at low cost for jute farmers. He also stressed on the importance of improving the production and quality of raw jute in the country.



He said, along with this, providing value addition to the produce will contribute to achieving the Prime Minister's target of an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. He also stressed on preparing a road map for building jute export potential within a fixed time frame.

As an outcome of the MoU, Jute Corporation of India will distribute 10 thousand Quintals of certified jute seeds of JRO-204 variety in the 2021-22 crop year.

Certified seeds from National Seeds Corporation will be purchased by Jute Corporation of India for this first-ever commercial distribution operation. Five to six lakh farm families will be benefited and the spurious seed market will be reduced drastically.

The increase in productivity will enhance the income of the farmers and will go a long way in reaching the target of doubling the farmers' income by 2022.