Jindal Global Law School Launches India's First BA Programme in Artificial Intelligence & Law

Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), a leading institution in interdisciplinary education, made history by launching India’s first-ever Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) programme in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Law.

The B.A. programme in AI & Law is a pioneering programme designed to bridge the gap between technology and the legal profession. The course will equip students with a deep understanding of AI technologies alongside core legal principles. Graduates will be prepared for careers in technology law, AI policy-making, compliance, and ethical governance.

The new programme launch reaffirms JGU’s commitment to academic innovation and societal impact. By introducing this unique B.A. programme, the university has positioned itself as a pioneer in preparing legal professionals to address the challenges and opportunities presented by the AI revolution.

Announcing the launch of the path-breaking course, the founding Vice Chancellor of O.P Jindal Global University Prof (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said, "The launch of our programme aims to explore the profound intersections between AI and robotics. There are five major implications of AI on the legal domain at a global level:

Promoting Enhanced Legal Analytics: AI-driven tools, such as predictive analytics, are transforming the legal profession. For example, tools like Lex Machina in the United States predict case outcomes based on historical data, significantly influencing global law firms and legal tech advancements. These innovations highlight the need to promote the administration of justice through advanced legal analytics.

Addressing Bias and Discrimination in AI: A critical concern globally, and particularly in India, is bias in AI systems. Tackling these biases is essential to ensure equitable outcomes in legal processes.

AI in Cross-Border Disputes: AI-driven dispute resolution platforms are being used for arbitration, streamlining cross-border trade disputes. However, this raises concerns about sovereignty, uniform standards, and the implications of AI in international legal frameworks—issues that are increasingly relevant for India.

Cybersecurity and Privacy Challenges: AI-driven breaches of data security, such as the infamous Pegasus spyware case, have exposed vulnerabilities in legal frameworks for data protection. These challenges demand a robust response to ensure privacy and safeguard civil liberties in an AI-driven world.

Automated Law Enforcement: The use of AI in surveillance raises significant concerns about privacy, civil liberties, and human rights violations. It is crucial to address these issues to prevent misuse and maintain trust in legal systems."

The announcement was made during a seminar on “Artificial Intelligence and Law,”. The Chief Guest was the Union Law Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal. The event also witnessed the esteemed participation of JGU’s founding Chancellor & Member of Parliament Naveen Jindal along with renowned legal scholars, jurists, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss the intersection of AI and law—a rapidly evolving field with far-reaching implications.

During the launch, complimenting O.P. Jindal Global University for its foresight and wishing it success with the programme, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hon’ble Minister of State for Law and Justice said, "We are living in the 21st century, and regressing is not an option. We must embrace the present and focus on how to use technology effectively while addressing its challenges. The human element will always remain essential, and if we advance alongside it, technology can assist in many areas, such as resolving pending court cases and facilitating translations." He also addressed concerns surrounding the use of AI, including ethical issues and the need for data and privacy protection. The minister encouraged the public and the audience to share their suggestions and perspectives on these matters.

Dr Raj Kumar also spoke about ethical concerns as AI systems often inherit biases and prejudices that can lead to unjust outcomes in sentencing and dispute resolution. “AI can improve access to justice through innovations like online dispute resolution. However, over-reliance on such technology’s risks excluding those without digital literacy or access, particularly in rural areas. The digital divide must be addressed to avoid exacerbating inequities. AI systems used for surveillance and enforcement, such as predictive policing, pose risks to civil liberties and public trust in institutions. Striking a balance between innovation and accountability is crucial. The complexities of regulating AI necessitate clear and enforceable policies that ensure compliance while fostering innovation. Legal frameworks must evolve to address these challenges effectively. Nations that fail to integrate AI into their legal systems risk falling behind in areas like arbitration, trade law, and technological development. Meaningful engagement and nuanced conversations on AI's legal implications are essential to remain competitive. The launch of not just India’s but Asia's first undergraduate program in AI and law at the Jindal Global Law School, aims to create opportunities for teaching, research, capacity building, and training on the intersection of AI and legal studies. He further stated that the course is aimed to position India as a leader in this critical field by taking such actions”, he added.

Hon’ble Justice Dipankar Dutta, Judge, Supreme Court of India observed that the “Floodgates of thoughts and opinions that have been expressed about the impact of AI on the legal profession make it difficult to predict the change it will ultimately bring to legal services. Such uncertainty is not new, this is often the case with new technologies especially when they are revolutionary and have the potential for real and substantial change. While there are differing thoughts on where the AI bandwagon will take us, it is undeniable that it can change academia, the practice of law and the delivery of justice.”

According to Venkataramani, Attorney General for India, “The issue would be how the traditional relationship between law and technology must evolve to accommodate the fundamental shift in the nature of technology, one that has already begun. The shift will transform how we use technology, more precisely it will change our relationship with technology, from using technology to interacting with technology.”

Echoing the larger sentiment, Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India stated, “Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a global phenomenon, a topic of significant discussion and legislative focus, with around 33 laws passed worldwide in 2022 alone, excluding India. While AI's advancements are remarkable, it is essential to acknowledge its limitations, particularly in areas like legal adjudication where human judgment plays a pivotal role. Legal decision-making is far from being a mechanical or purely algorithmic process; it requires the nuanced understanding, empathy, and discretion of a human judge. Algorithms, no matter how advanced, lack the ability to factor in the human considerations that often guide judicial interventions to deliver justice. For instance, there are cases where legal technicalities might deem a matter non-maintainable, yet judges, driven by their sense of fairness or compassion, may choose to intervene, potentially altering outcomes in ways that algorithms cannot replicate. Such human elements are critical not only for the litigants but also for society at large, which often places its faith in the judiciary to uphold justice beyond rigid procedural confines. This underscores the irreplaceable value of human insight in the legal system amidst the rise of AI.”

Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India stated, “The integration of AI in law raises questions about the future of legal professionals. Obviously, AI cannot and even should not attempt to replace lawyers. While AI can automate routine tasks, it cannot replicate the nuanced judgment or ethical considerations that human lawyers and judges bring to the table. AI must remain an efficient and obedient servant and never be allowed to become the master. It should always be viewed as a tool that can augment human capabilities allowing legal professionals to focus on more complex and strategic aspects of their work. While AI presents significant challenges to the legal field these challenges are not insurmountable and they must be met, for us to absorb, integrate and introduce AI into our system by fostering transparency, addressing bias, implementing robust regulations. By viewing AI as a complementary tool rather than a replacement, we can harness the humungous potential of AI to advance justice.”

Elaborating on the vision of the newly launched programme Professor (Dr.) S.G. Sreejith, Executive Dean, Jindal Global Law School shared his insight, “Through this the student would get to comprehend the changes and patterns of change that happens in our society. The shape that the future will take and will be able to develop ideas which will shape their future which will be their reality.”