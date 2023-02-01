Jio 5G available at 9 more cities in AP, Telangana

Hyderabad: Reliance Jio Infocomm, India's telecom major said it has expanded its 5G coverage to nine more cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The cities include Ananthapuramu, Bhimavaram, Chirala, Guntakal, Nandyal, and Tenali in Andhra Pradesh and Adilabad, Mahbubnagar, Ramagundam in Telangana.

The company had previously informed of having rolled out its 5G services in Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati, Nellore, Eluru, Kakinada, Kurnool, Chittoor, Kadapa, Narasaraopet, Ongole, Rajamahendravaram, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Khammam, Nalgonda in Telangana. With this expansion, 22 cities in AP and 9 cities in Telangana now have access to Jio's 5G service. Besides AP and Telangana, Jio announced the launch of 5G in 34 cities across the country. With this expansion, Jio 5G is available across 225 cities. Jio spokesperson said, "We are excited to launch 5G services in 34 additional cities, taking the total count to 225 cities. Jio has achieved this milestone in under 120 days since the Beta trial launch. We are on the way to connect our entire user network with 5G services by December 2023."

Further stating, the spokesperson said that Reliance Jio has become the first operator to launch 5G services in most of these cities. "Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome offer under which unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps speed, at no additional cost, starting on January 31, 2023 will be provided."