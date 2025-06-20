JSW Energy plans to raise Rs 10K cr

New Delhi: JSW Energy will seek shareholders’ approval for raising funds of up to Rs 10,000 crore in one or more tranches through the issuance of securities, in its annual general meeting on July 11. In a regulatory filing, the company said it is exploring various avenues of business growth in line with its vision to achieve a target of 30 GW installed capacity and 40 GWh of storage capacity by FY 2030 and is pursuing various growth opportunities, including organic and inorganic opportunities.

The growth and expansion plans may necessitate raising funds, it stated adding that the company will raise funds up to Rs 10,000 crore in one or more tranches through issuance of securities by way of private offerings and/or on preferential allotment basis and/or qualified institutions placement.

On May 15, 2025, the Board of JSW Energy had approved the proposal to raise Rs 10,000 crore in one or more tranches, through the issuance of eligible securities of the company by way of private offerings and / or on preferential allotment basis and / or qualified institutions placement or any other method or combination thereof.