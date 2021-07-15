July 15: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic markets ended at fresh record highs on Thursday. The S&P BSE Sensex index climbed 254.80 points or 0.48 per cent to end at a new closing peak of 53,158.85. The Nifty 50 index ended 70.25 points or 0.44 per cent higher at 15,924.20. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

HCL Technologies 1,039.05 5.01 993.00 1,052.50 990.80 Larsen & Turbo 1,601.25 3.66 1,550.00 1,625.00 1,549.95 Wipro 578.35 2.96 561.00 579.65 559.00 Tech Mahindra 1,109.25 2.85 1,078.00 1,119.70 1,076.40 Hindalco 401.35 2.48 391.80 402.90 390.00 UPL 838.90 2.34 821.75 839.30 819.25 HDFC Bank 1,521.00 1.46 1,505.00 1,526.75 1,499.65 ITC 206.40 1.13 204.40 208.50 202.90 UltraTech Cement 7,193.00 1.05 7,134.35 7,220.00 7,101.75 Tata Steel 1,257.60 1.04 1,246.10 1,265.80 1,237.70

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

ONGC 117.10 -3.06 119.20 119.40 116.20 Eicher Motors 2,664.90 -1.30 2,710.00 2,711.35 2,652.00 Bharti Airtel 525.45 -0.87 532.50 532.50 525.00 Grasim 1,554.60 -0.84 1,568.00 1,579.75 1,553.15 Coal India 147.00 -0.78 148.00 148.40 145.65 Britannia 3,459.95 -0.74 3,503.00 3,503.00 3,455.50 Sun Pharma 681.30 -0.68 686.00 688.20 681.30 Titan 1,699.00 -0.66 1,705.50 1,716.75 1,694.50 IOC 106.50 -0.56 107.00 107.25 106.15 NTPC 120.10 -0.54 120.75 121.20 119.20



