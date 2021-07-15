July 15: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Domestic markets ended at fresh record highs on Thursday. The S&P BSE Sensex index climbed 254.80 points or 0.48 per cent to end at a new closing peak of 53,158.85. The Nifty 50 index ended 70.25 points or 0.44 per cent higher at 15,924.20. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
HCL Technologies
1,039.05
5.01
993.00
1,052.50
990.80
Larsen & Turbo
1,601.25
3.66
1,550.00
1,625.00
1,549.95
Wipro
578.35
2.96
561.00
579.65
559.00
Tech Mahindra
1,109.25
2.85
1,078.00
1,119.70
1,076.40
Hindalco
401.35
2.48
391.80
402.90
390.00
UPL
838.90
2.34
821.75
839.30
819.25
HDFC Bank
1,521.00
1.46
1,505.00
1,526.75
1,499.65
ITC
206.40
1.13
204.40
208.50
202.90
UltraTech Cement
7,193.00
1.05
7,134.35
7,220.00
7,101.75
Tata Steel
1,257.60
1.04
1,246.10
1,265.80
1,237.70
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
ONGC
117.10
-3.06
119.20
119.40
116.20
Eicher Motors
2,664.90
-1.30
2,710.00
2,711.35
2,652.00
Bharti Airtel
525.45
-0.87
532.50
532.50
525.00
Grasim
1,554.60
-0.84
1,568.00
1,579.75
1,553.15
Coal India
147.00
-0.78
148.00
148.40
145.65
Britannia
3,459.95
-0.74
3,503.00
3,503.00
3,455.50
Sun Pharma
681.30
-0.68
686.00
688.20
681.30
Titan
1,699.00
-0.66
1,705.50
1,716.75
1,694.50
IOC
106.50
-0.56
107.00
107.25
106.15
NTPC
120.10
-0.54
120.75
121.20
119.20