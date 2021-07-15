Top
July 15: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic markets ended at fresh record highs on Thursday.

Domestic markets ended at fresh record highs on Thursday. The S&P BSE Sensex index climbed 254.80 points or 0.48 per cent to end at a new closing peak of 53,158.85. The Nifty 50 index ended 70.25 points or 0.44 per cent higher at 15,924.20. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

HCL Technologies

1,039.05

5.01

993.00

1,052.50

990.80

Larsen & Turbo

1,601.25

3.66

1,550.00

1,625.00

1,549.95

Wipro

578.35

2.96

561.00

579.65

559.00

Tech Mahindra

1,109.25

2.85

1,078.00

1,119.70

1,076.40

Hindalco

401.35

2.48

391.80

402.90

390.00

UPL

838.90

2.34

821.75

839.30

819.25

HDFC Bank

1,521.00

1.46

1,505.00

1,526.75

1,499.65

ITC

206.40

1.13

204.40

208.50

202.90

UltraTech Cement

7,193.00

1.05

7,134.35

7,220.00

7,101.75

Tata Steel

1,257.60

1.04

1,246.10

1,265.80

1,237.70

ONGC

117.10

-3.06

119.20

119.40

116.20

Eicher Motors

2,664.90

-1.30

2,710.00

2,711.35

2,652.00

Bharti Airtel

525.45

-0.87

532.50

532.50

525.00

Grasim

1,554.60

-0.84

1,568.00

1,579.75

1,553.15

Coal India

147.00

-0.78

148.00

148.40

145.65

Britannia

3,459.95

-0.74

3,503.00

3,503.00

3,455.50

Sun Pharma

681.30

-0.68

686.00

688.20

681.30

Titan

1,699.00

-0.66

1,705.50

1,716.75

1,694.50

IOC

106.50

-0.56

107.00

107.25

106.15

NTPC

120.10

-0.54

120.75

121.20

119.20


