Just Energy partners with HCLTech for AI-led business transformation

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, announced that it has been selected by Just Energy, a leading US-based energy supply company, to enhance Just Energy's operations and customer experience.

HCLTech will leverage its integrated Digital Process Outsourcing solutions suite and GenAI platform AI Force to enhance operational efficiency across Just Energy's IT, finance, analytics, customer care, sales and renewals functions.

HCLTech will also deploy digitalCOLLEAGUE, its comprehensive and role-specific single-UI platform and Toscona, its business process optimization suite, to improve workforce collaboration and business process management.

"We are confident that HCLTech's proven expertise and commitment to service excellence will help us achieve our key business objectives relating to operational efficiency and service improvements," said Scott Fordham, Chief Operating Officer of Just Energy.

"We are excited to join Just Energy on their journey to boost operational efficiency and enhance the customer experience. By combining our expertise in GenAI and digital process outsourcing, HCLTech will contribute significantly to Just Energy's innovation strategy and customer satisfaction," said Ajay Bahl, Chief Growth Officer, Americas, Manufacturing and Allied Industries, HCLTech.

