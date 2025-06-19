Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Just Energy partners with HCLTech for AI-led business transformation
HCLTech, a leading global technology company, announced that it has been selected by Just Energy, a leading US-based energy supply company, to enhance...
HCLTech, a leading global technology company, announced that it has been selected by Just Energy, a leading US-based energy supply company, to enhance Just Energy's operations and customer experience.
HCLTech will leverage its integrated Digital Process Outsourcing solutions suite and GenAI platform AI Force to enhance operational efficiency across Just Energy's IT, finance, analytics, customer care, sales and renewals functions.
HCLTech will also deploy digitalCOLLEAGUE,
"We are confident that HCLTech's proven expertise and commitment to service excellence will help us achieve our key business objectives relating to operational efficiency and service improvements," said Scott Fordham, Chief Operating Officer of Just Energy.
"We are excited to join Just Energy on their journey to boost operational efficiency and enhance the customer experience. By combining our expertise in GenAI and digital process outsourcing, HCLTech will contribute significantly to Just Energy's innovation strategy and customer satisfaction," said Ajay Bahl, Chief Growth Officer, Americas, Manufacturing and Allied Industries, HCLTech.