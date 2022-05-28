Kia displays new model EV6 at Hi-tech City showroom

Hyderabad Automotive Kia, Hi-tech City unveiled the Kia EV6 in Hyderabad in presence of Catherine ��� Indian Actress and Jani Master Indian choreographer along with Kia representatives Raghu, Gautam and Showroom representatives Chenna Kesava – COO, Varaprasad – GM here on Friday.

The India version of the EV6 packs the 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, on a single full charge, the car can travel up to 528 kilometres as per the WLTP combined cycle. The acceleration of the Kia EV6 also makes it one of the most desirable EVs all over the world, advancing from 0-100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds.



The Kia EV6 hosts multiple convenience features, including Panoramic Dual 31.24 cm (12.3") Curved Displays, Meridian Premium Sound System with 14 Speakers, Wide Electric sunroof, Driver and Passenger Relaxation Seats, Remote folding seats, Augmented Reality (AR) head-up display. The car comes equipped with 8 airbags as standard along with All Wheel Disc Brakes, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).



The Kia EV6 will be available in India with a choice of five exterior colours – Moonscape, Snow White Pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Black Pearl, and Yacht Blue. The vehicle will be displayed at the Automotive Kia, Hi-tech City showroom located at Kondapur, Hyderabad for interested customers to witness the product and pre book it by paying a token amount of Rs 3 lakh. Imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), the car is scheduled to launch in the country in the first week of June 2022.