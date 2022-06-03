Kia India forays into EV segment

New Delhi: Kia India on Thursday forayed into the electric vehicle segment in the country with the launch of EV6, priced at Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Built on a dedicated EV platform -- the electric-global modular platform (E-GMP), the EV6 marks the beginning of Kia's EV journey in the country. The model would be available in two trims -- priced at Rs 59.95 lakh and Rs 64.95 lakh respectively.

Speaking at the launch, Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park said the company will invest in scaling up its presence in the EV sector. The company's parent, Kia Corporation has already announced investment of around $22.22 billion in its business operations over the next five years. A part of this investment will be made in developing products that will be sold in India and in setting up infrastructure. "We are fully capable of manufacturing EVs for India. The company is evaluating various battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for the market," Park said.

The company plans to bring an India centric EV by 2025, he noted. As part of its EV journey in the country, the company plans to introduce various body styles to cater to both mass market and premium segments.