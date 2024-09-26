Live
Just In
Kinetic Green appoints Manav Mehra as Senior Executive, Vice President of 2-Wheeler SBU
Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited, a leading manufacturer of electric two and three wheelers in India, announced the appointment of Manav Mehra as the Senior Executive Vice President for its 2-wheeler business.
With over 26 years of extensive experience in the Indian industry, Mehra has held prominent leadership roles in various renowned organisations, including Hero MotoCorp, IFB, Okaya EV, Revolt Motors, across the 2W, electric two-wheelers (e2W), and consumer durable sectors.
At Kinetic Green, Mehra will work closely with Pankaj Sharma, President, to drive growth for Kinetic Green’s 2- wheelers business. His focus will be on expanding the dealer network, boosting market penetration, towards service and sales excellence, and strengthening brand presence across the country.
Expressing her delight, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green said, “I warmly welcome Manav to team Kinetic Green! At Kinetic Green, we are proud of our strong and professional leadership team that is propelling the growth of our company. Our E-Luna is showing great promise as India’s most versatile EV and we will be launching a premium family scooter in the coming months. Thus, Manav’s appointment comes at an exciting time and his expertise will be instrumental in growing our dealership network across the country as well as in building a solid rural presence for Kinetic Green in the coming years.”
Sharing his enthusiasm about joining the company, Manav Mehra stated, “I am excited to embark on a new journey with Kinetic Green, a company that has empowered people to embrace electric mobility. I am committed to delivering operational efficiency and fostering innovation alongside a talented team. Through this role in Kinetic Green, I look forward to making the EV ecosystem more accessible to all while contributing to a cleaner, pollution-free environment for the generations to come.”