Kinetic Green Sets New Standard with Industry-First Unlimited KM "Assured Buyback Offer" on E-Luna, Boosts Customer Assurance

Kinetic Green, a pioneer in electric vehicles in India, has announced an exclusive ‘Assured Buy Back Offer’ for E-Luna. This limited-period offer reinforces Kinetic Green’s commitment to customer satisfaction and unparalleled peace of mind.

As part of this unique initiative, Kinetic Green guarantees a Rs.36,000/- buyback value for all E-Luna vehicles purchased during the offer period. The buyback can be availed after the completion of vehicle ownership for 3 years with unlimited km’s covered under the scheme. This move underscores Kinetic Green’s confidence in enduring quality of its electric two-wheelers and not only aims to make sustainable mobility even more accessible and rewarding for customers but also address a key concern of resale value of e2W.

Speaking on the occasion, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green, said, “At Kinetic Green, we are committed to redefining urban mobility with sustainable and affordable solutions. The E-Luna has been a game-changer, and with the Assured Product Buy Back Offer, we are making it an even more attractive choice for our customers. This initiative not only assures value but also strengthens trust in the growing electric vehicle ecosystem. We invite customers to take advantage of this special offer and be a part of the green revolution.”

The Assured Product Buy Back Offer is available exclusively across all Kinetic Green authorised dealerships across India, providing customers with a seamless and convenient purchasing experience. With this initiative, Kinetic Green continues to drive forward its vision of promoting eco-friendly and affordable mobility solutions.