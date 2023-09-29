Kitex to set up Rs 1,200-cr apparel mfg cluster in TS

Kitex Group will be setting up an integrated Fibre-to-apparel manufacturing cluster with a capacity of 7 lakh garments per day at an investment of Rs 1,200 crore. Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Mines & Geology Minister P Mahender Reddy participated in the ground-breaking ceremony for Kitex Group’s project at Seetharampur, Rangareddy district on Thursday.



The company, which is the second largest manufacturer of infant wear in the world, will be setting up an integrated fibre-to-apparel manufacturing cluster here.

It is expected to be spread over 250 acres in Seetharampur, and employ more than 11,000 people directly, more than 80 per cent of which will be women employees. The entire facility will be operational by December 2024.