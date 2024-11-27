KL Deemed-to-be University invites applications for UG and PG programs through KL Entrance Exams, offering scholarship opportunities for 2025

KL Deemed-to-be University, India's leading university for engineering and higher education, announces the commencement of applications for its renowned KL Entrance Examination (KLEEE) 2025. The university simultaneously launches an extensive scholarship program aimed at supporting meritorious students in their academic pursuits across various disciplines.

To cater to diverse academic interests, KL Deemed to be University has introduced a comprehensive suite of specialized entrance examinations for 2025 admissions. Engineering aspirants can apply for KLEEE-2025, which grants access to its top-tier engineering programs, while diploma holders seeking engineering courses can appear for KLECET-2025. Management enthusiasts have the opportunity to showcase their potential through KL MAT-2025, and science-focused students can pursue their passion via KLSAT-2025. Additionally, the KLHAT-2025 is designed for students aspiring to excel in the humanities. These specialised tests ensure students are matched with programs that best align with their skills and career aspirations.

The university has announced an early application window, with Phase 1 examinations scheduled from December 6 to December 8, 2024. Students interested in Phase 1 must complete their applications by December 4, 2024. The computer-based tests will continue in multiple phases, with examination centres spread across more than 50 cities in India.

Dr G Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice-Chancellor of KL Deemed-to-be University, emphasizes the institution's commitment to academic excellence: "Our specialized entrance examinations are meticulously designed to identify and nurture talent across diverse fields. Combined with our comprehensive scholarship program, we are not just offering education – we are creating pathways for future leaders. Our mission is to ensure deserving students receive quality education by providing comprehensive financial support."

In its continued commitment to promoting academic excellence, KL Deemed to be University has enhanced its scholarship program for 2025. The initiative includes merit-based scholarships offering up to 100% tuition fee waiver for top performers across all KL entrance examinations. Additional scholarship categories include sports excellence scholarships for national and international level athletes, dedicated research funding opportunities, and need-based financial aid for economically disadvantaged students. This comprehensive approach ensures that deserving candidates gain access to world-class education without financial barriers.

The university's academic offerings span across multiple disciplines, featuring B.Tech programs in emerging technologies, specialized M.Tech courses, BBA and MBA programs, Fintech programs, B.Sc and M.Sc in cutting-edge fields, and various UG and PG programs in the areas including agriculture, architecture, pharmacy, humanities, sciences, commerce, hospitality, fine arts, animation and more. The curriculum is designed to meet contemporary industry demands while fostering innovation and research excellence.

Over four decades, KL Deemed-to-be University has consistently maintained its position among India's top institutions. The university is renowned for its industry-aligned curriculum, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and impressive placement record. Its commitment to providing quality education has made it a preferred choice for students pursuing higher education in technical and professional fields.

Interested candidates can submit their applications through multiple channels, including the university's online portal www.kluniversity.in, the KLU Connect mobile application, or at designated offline centres. The university has established a dedicated support system to assist applicants throughout the admission process.

For detailed information about the entrance examination, scholarship programs, and admission process, candidates can contact at 9490361111. Regular updates will be available on the official university website.



