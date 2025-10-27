  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Lenskart IPO Opens on October 31: Price, GMP, and Listing Date

Canara Robeco AMC IPO 2025: Price, Date, Strengths, and Should You Invest?
x

Canara Robeco AMC IPO 2025: Price, Date, Strengths, and Should You Invest?

Highlights

Lenskart IPO opens on October 31 and closes on November 4. Check price band, issue size, lot details, GMP, and listing date on NSE and BSE.

Lenskart’s IPO will open for subscription on October 31 and close on November 4.

Anchor investors can bid on October 30.

Price Band: ₹382 to ₹402 per share.

Size and purpose of the IPO

Total issue size: ₹7,278 crore.

Fresh issue: ₹2,150 crore

Offer for sale of ₹5,128 crore.

Lenskart will use the funds to open new stores, repay rent, upgrade technology, and promote the brand.

Who can invest

Retail investors can apply for at least 37 shares.

The IPO is divided as 75% for big investors, 15% for non-institutional, and 10% for retail buyers.

The IPO is managed by:

  • Kotak Mahindra Capital
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Citigroup
  • Avendus
  • Axis Capital
  • Intensive Fiscal Services

MUFG Intime India is the registrar.

Listing details

Allotment date: November 6

Listing date: November 10.

In the grey market, shares are trading at around ₹486, about 20% higher than the issue price

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick