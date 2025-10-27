Lenskart IPO Opens on October 31: Price, GMP, and Listing Date

Lenskart’s IPO will open for subscription on October 31 and close on November 4.

Anchor investors can bid on October 30.

Price Band: ₹382 to ₹402 per share.

Size and purpose of the IPO

Total issue size: ₹7,278 crore.

Fresh issue: ₹2,150 crore

Offer for sale of ₹5,128 crore.

Lenskart will use the funds to open new stores, repay rent, upgrade technology, and promote the brand.

Who can invest

Retail investors can apply for at least 37 shares.

The IPO is divided as 75% for big investors, 15% for non-institutional, and 10% for retail buyers.

The IPO is managed by:

Kotak Mahindra Capital

Morgan Stanley

Citigroup

Avendus

Axis Capital

Intensive Fiscal Services

MUFG Intime India is the registrar.

Listing details

Allotment date: November 6

Listing date: November 10.

In the grey market, shares are trading at around ₹486, about 20% higher than the issue price