Live
- Govt failed to act amid cyclone threat: Kakani
- Aster DM Healthcare delegation meets CM Naidu in Dubai
- Tirupati to host South Indian Brahmin matrimonial meet on February 22
- Tirupati NCC cadet wins silver at National Equestrian League
- Deep-sea fishing vessels to fully utilise potential of India's fisheries wealth: Amit Shah
- Govt committed to develop temples: Anam
- Govt never 'pressurised' us to invest in any particular company: Ex top LIC officials
- Lenskart IPO Opens on October 31: Price, GMP, and Listing Date
- Trump arrives in Tokyo as US and Japan set to bolster strategic ties
- Tirupati gears up for heavy rains, strong winds
Lenskart IPO Opens on October 31: Price, GMP, and Listing Date
Lenskart IPO opens on October 31 and closes on November 4. Check price band, issue size, lot details, GMP, and listing date on NSE and BSE.
Lenskart’s IPO will open for subscription on October 31 and close on November 4.
Anchor investors can bid on October 30.
Price Band: ₹382 to ₹402 per share.
Size and purpose of the IPO
Total issue size: ₹7,278 crore.
Fresh issue: ₹2,150 crore
Offer for sale of ₹5,128 crore.
Lenskart will use the funds to open new stores, repay rent, upgrade technology, and promote the brand.
Who can invest
Retail investors can apply for at least 37 shares.
The IPO is divided as 75% for big investors, 15% for non-institutional, and 10% for retail buyers.
The IPO is managed by:
- Kotak Mahindra Capital
- Morgan Stanley
- Citigroup
- Avendus
- Axis Capital
- Intensive Fiscal Services
MUFG Intime India is the registrar.
Listing details
Allotment date: November 6
Listing date: November 10.
In the grey market, shares are trading at around ₹486, about 20% higher than the issue price