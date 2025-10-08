Lexus India Highlights Strong RX Performance Amid SUV Growth Momentum

Lexus India has announced a performance update for its RX SUV, which has witnessed a 18% increase in sales for the calendar year January to September ’25 as compared to the same period last year. In the month of September RX recorded a growth of 38% as compared to September last year. The RX continues to play a pivotal role in driving Lexus India’s growth, underscoring its strong market acceptance and contribution to the brand’s expanding footprint in the luxury SUV segment.

Over the recent years, SUVs have emerged as the key growth pillar in the Lexus India portfolio. The combined SUV range led by the NX, RX & LX has seen growth of 58% in September’25 as compared to September last year, contributing about 54% of the brands overall sales in the month of September’25, with SUVs accounting for a major share.

The Lexus RX has been one of the cornerstones of this SUV momentum, helping deliver sustained growth even in a competitive luxury industry. RX is a powerful hybrid electric SUV with Lexus’ hallmark craftsmanship, catering to guests seeking a vehicle that balances advanced technology, and premium experience.

Hikaru Ikeuchi, President of Lexus India, said, “The luxury SUV segment in India continues to witness remarkable growth, driven by evolving lifestyles and a growing preference for versatile mobility solutions. For Lexus India, this segment remains a cornerstone of our success, reflecting our commitment to delivering vehicles that seamlessly blend performance and innovation. In this spirit, the RX has once again reaffirmed its position as a foundation of Lexus India’s SUV portfolio. Its strong performance, with cumulative growth of 18% in January–September period compared to the same period last year, underscores the deep connection the RX continues to forge with our guests.”

Today RX continues to enjoy strong acceptance in India’s luxury SUV segment and customer demand remains steady across major markets. The RX comes with two variants the RX 350h where the hybrid system combines a highly efficient and responsive 2.5-Liter inline 4-cyliner engine and high output motor, while the RX 500h f-sport features a front unit integrating a 2.4L turbocharged engine, motor, a 6-speed automatic transmission and eAxle providing joy and exhilaration of driving.

Furthermore, recently Lexus India announced the launch of Smart Ownership Plan*(Assured buy back) aimed at redefining luxury car ownership with enhanced affordability and flexibility. The initiative has been thoughtfully designed for guests aspiring to entry into enter the world of luxury ownership, offering the freedom to experience Lexus vehicles without long-term financial commitments. Guest can avail this program for ES, NX and RX.

*Terms and conditions apply. Contact Lexus Dealer for further detail