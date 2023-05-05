  • Menu
LIC launches post retirement medical benefit scheme

LIC launches post retirement medical benefit scheme
Highlights

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced Group Post Retirement Medical Benefit Scheme. “This plan is a non-linked, non-participating,...

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced Group Post Retirement Medical Benefit Scheme. “This plan is a non-linked, non-participating, life, group savings insurance product. The plan helps to meet the employer’s obligation for post-retirement medical benefit to their employees,” the company said in a statement.

“The plan also offers a fixed life cover benefit (sum assured) to each member. Any employer willing to fund for their employees’ benefit may adopt the scheme.

