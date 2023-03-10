Lokesh Machines forays into A&D sector

Hyderabad: Lokesh Machines Ltd, India's leading CNC machines and auto component manufacturer, has setup a new division for the manufacture of aerospace and defence (A&D) components in response to the Government of India's clarion call for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It is investing over Rs 100 crore in the first phase to create a greenfield facility here for manufacturing the weapons and its accessories.

"This investment would be further scaled up as and when exports commence in the future," said M Lokeswara Rao, Managing Director of Lokesh Machines Ltd. "The company is also creating a vendor park around it, thereby developing an ecosystem of vendors and would handhold them for developing precision parts for the small arms. Commercial production is expected to commence shortly.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Scientific Adviser to Raksha Mantri and Former Chairman DRDO has inaugurated the new division at Medchal. He lauded the company's achievements and exhorted that the focus should be on exports and establishing a global footprint for development of small arms.

The company has successfully developed small arms with the support of ARDE, a division of DRDO and the Indian Army. These weapons have been extensively tested by the MHA and various Forces. The trails have been successful and they have been recommended for further purchase and exploitation. M Srinivas, Director of Lokesh Machines Ltd, said: "In these ever changing geopolitical alignments, with issues at the borders and every nation becoming self-indulgent in times of crisis and holding back critical technologies and supplies during very crucial times, it is essential that a progressive country like India be self-sufficient to face all internal and external threats."