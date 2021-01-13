L&T construction arm awarded 'significant' contracts for its Various Businesses

Larsen & Turbo (L&T) today said that its construction arm has secured orders in overseas and domestic markets for various businesses.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, "The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients for various businesses."

The company has not provided the value of the contracts did, but said the orders fall under the 'significant' category, that ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, according to the classification of contracts.

L&T said, its metallurgical and material handling (MMH) business has received orders to construct a metallurgical plant in the domestic market, add on orders from an overseas package and product supply orders from various customers. Traction in metal prices gives a good outlook for the business in the near and medium-term.

It also said that power transmission & distribution business has won an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) contract to construct a 500kV Transmission Line in Malaysia that comes at the heels of the successful completion of a similar 500kV project in West Malaysia.

The proposed overhead line will facilitate power evacuation from an upcoming Combined Cycle Power Generating facility in the region.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, manufacturing, defence and services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide.