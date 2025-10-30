L&T gets Rs 5,000-cr projects in Saudi Arabia

Live
New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has bagged projects worth between Rs2,500 crore and Rs5,000 crore in Saudi Arabia.
The first order pertains to the construction of a gas Insulated substation. The second set of orders pertain to the construction of overhead transmission links for an aggregated route length of more than 420 km, L&T said in a filing to BSE.
As part of its National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP), Saudi Arabia is upgrading its electricity grid to support a surge in renewable energy projects. Transmission lines and substations are vital to scaling up and strengthening the country’s overall power infrastructure, the filing said.
