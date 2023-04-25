Mahindra arm breaks ground for EV plant

Hyderabad: Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM), a part of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), on Monday organised a ground-breaking ceremony for a new electric vehicle (EV)manufacturing unit at its existing plant in Zaheerabad, Telangana. KT Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for Industries and IT, was the chief guest.

The Mahindra Group took up this plant following its announcement of Rs 1000 crore investment in Telangana in February 2023. With this new facility, the company aims to build a state-of-the-art battery assembly line, producing power packs and manufacture electronic as well as drivetrain components for electric three- and four-wheelers. The facility will also create employment for 800 to 1000 employees in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, KT Rama Rao said: "EVs are a focus area for the Government of Telangana and we are committed to developing the right infrastructure and ecosystem for promotion and adoption of EVs. This new facility will help in proliferation of EVs not just in Telangana but across India.. I am sure that this facility will go a long way in generating employment and sustaining livelihoods."

Suman Mishra, CEO, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, said, "Mahindra Last Mile Mobility is at the forefront of India's three-wheeler electrification journey. I would like to thank the Government of Telangana for their proactiveness and ease of doing business policies under which Zaheerabad has been developed into one of the four mega EV manufacturing clusters. This facility will allow us to access state-of-the-art infrastructure available in the region."

Last Mile Mobility has been contributing significantly towards electrifying the category. Sustainability is a key focus area for the company, and the new unit has been designed to minimise carbon footprint and reduce waste, while maximising efficiency and ensuring product quality. M&M is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2040, the company said.

The LMM division of M&M is responsible for the company's widely acclaimed mix of electric, petrol, CNG, diesel last mile mobility three- and four-wheelers – passenger and cargo vehicles. These include the Mahindra Jeeto 4-wheeler, Alfa range of 3-wheelers, and the electric-only Zor Grand and Treo range.