Mahindra Auto clocks its highest ever SUVs volume in February 2022 with 27,551 vehicles

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India's leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for February 2022 stood at 54,455 vehicles.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 27,551 vehicles in February 2022, which was 79 per cent higher than 15,380 vehicles sold in January 2021. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 27,663 vehicles in February 202, which is a jump of 80 per cent compared to 15,391 vehicles sold last year.





Exports for the month were at 28,14 vehicles, which was 81 per cent higher compared to 1,827 vehicles exported in January 2021.





In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 20,166 vehicles in February 2022 with a growth of 119 per cent. All the Light Commercial Vehicle Segments of <2T, Pickups (2T to 3.5T), >3.5T and the heavy commercial vehicles continued their robust growth trajectory in February 2022.



According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., "With an overall sale of 54455 vehicles, we have achieved a growth of 89% in February 2022. All segments showed robust growth including SUVs at 79%, which registered the highest ever monthly volume. We expect demand to continue to remain strong as the Covid situation eases further. We continue to closely monitor the semiconductor-related parts supply and take corrective action as appropriate."