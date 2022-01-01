Mahindra Auto sells 39,157 vehicles in December 2021 registering a double-digit growth of 11%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India's leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for December 2021 stood at 39157 vehicles.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 17,469 vehicles in December 2021, which is 9 per cent higher than 16,050 vehicles sold in December 2020. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 17,722 vehicles in December 2021, which is 92 per cent higher than 132 vehicles that were sold in December 2020.

Exports for December 2021 were at 3017 vehicles against 2210 vehicles exported in December 2020.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 15,938 vehicles in December 2021 with a growth of 14 per cent from 13.930 vehicles sold in the same month last month. All the Light Commercial Vehicle Segments of <2T, Pickups (2T to 3.5T), >3.5T and the heavy commercial vehicles registered growth in December 2021.

According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., "We are glad to report overall growth of 11 per cent in December 2021. We have seen growth in business segments including Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles and International Operations, owing to continued strong demand across the product portfolio. The issues around semi-conductor related parts continue to be a challenge for the industry and remains a major focus area for us".

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited closed at Rs 837.30 per share, up 0.87 per cent, as compared to the previous close of Rs. 830.10 per share at the BSE.