Managed workspace provider Smartworks expands portfolio to over 40 centres in 14 cities

Chennai : Smartworks, India's largest provider of managed workspaces has expanded its portfolio to more than 40 centres spanning 8 million square feet across India with the addition of its newest centre, Olympia Pinnacle, in Chennai.

In a significant expansion move, Smartworks has taken on lease approximately 2 lac sq. ft. of prime office space, bringing its total presence in Chennai to over 5 lac sq. ft.



Smartworks has a significant presence in 14 major cities and caters to more than 500 organisations including Forbes 2000/Fortune 500, as well as large enterprises, multinational corporations (MNCs), unicorns and soonicorns.

Smartworks' live centres in Chennai’s micro markets of Guindy, Teynampet and OMR road are 100% occupied with sector-agnostic clients. The sixth centre Olympia Pinnacle is located in Perungudi - Thoraipakkam Road a prime locality of Chennai and is easily accessible and well connected with rail, road, and the upcoming metro corridor, ensuring minimal commute times for members.

It is in close proximity to luxury hotels, a diverse range of eateries, multi-cuisine restaurants, retail stores, and public amenities. Neetish Sarda, Founder Smartworks, said: "Our unwavering focus on agility, adaptability, cost-efficiency, top-notch amenities, community engagement, and holistic experiences has consistently led the transformation of the managed office space landscape across India. This expansion aligns with our vision to empower businesses by providing them with customised office solutions that enhance productivity and promote growth in a professional, well-equipped environment".

According to industry experts, technology companies occupy a major pie of flex spaces across Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR with other sectors like Manufacturing, BFSI, Life Sciences and Consulting also showing growing interest.