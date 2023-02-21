Mangal Ind signs MoU with Axiscades Tech 

Hyderabad: City-based Mangal Industries Limited, a part of the Amara Raja Group, on Monday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Axiscades Technologies Limited, a technology solutions company. The MoU covers engineering, digital, and manufacturing collaboration.

The agreement was signed by Harshavardhana Gourineni, Director, Mangal Industries and Arun Krishnamurthi, MD and CEO of Axiscades.

With this partnership, Amara Raja Grouparm said it is geared up to address the digital engineering and manufacturing needs of global companies in the fields of aerospace, defense, medical and heavy engineering. "Our three decades of capability building in precision manufacturing are complemented well by the digital technology expertise of Axiscades.

Together, our industry-centric approach and comprehensive product engineering solutions will allow us to address and support our customers across their value chains,"Gourineni said.

Mangal Industries serves industries with deep domain expertise in auto components, metal fabrication, toolworks, storage solutions, and custom fabrication.

"This strategic collaboration with Mangal Industries leverages Axiscades' capabilities and takes it to an advanced level with cutting edge product design, manufacturing engineering and Industry 4.0 solutions for our combined clientele, and allows us to tap new sectors as well. With a common long-term goal, we are confident of adding value and edge that our customers seek through the combination of our expertise," Krishnamurthicommented.

Bengaluru-based Axiscades provides end to end technology and engineering solutions leading to the creation of innovative, sustainable and safer products worldwide.

The company currently has over 2,700 engineers and 17 state-of-the-art Global Engineering Centers spread over North America, Europe, India and APAC.