Marriott India Business Council Marks 11 Years of “Road to Give” Continuing the Legacy of Movement and Meaningful Change

The Marriott India Business Council proudly marked the 11th anniversary of its flagship event, “Road to Give,” with a vibrant Hyderabad edition that brought together associates, partners, and the local community in a powerful display of movement and meaningful change. While the initiative spanned South Asia, the Hyderabad showcase emphasized city-wide participation, wellness, and solidarity across Marriott properties.

What began as a fitness-oriented initiative has evolved into a large-scale movement that encourages empathy and collective action throughout the region.

The Hyderabad event began with an assembly at Marriott Executive Apartments, featuring a group warm-up before participants set off on a 5K run. After the run, attendees joined a high-intensity interval training session and wrapped up with breakfast at the Altair banquet space.

This year’s campaign saw participation from over 10,000 associates who came together to run, walk, cycle, and move for a cause, embodying Marriott’s spirit of care and service. The initiative successfully raised over INR 1 crore, which will be directed towards Rising Star Outreach of India, a Chennai-based NGO that supports and rehabilitates individuals and families affected by leprosy through education, healthcare, and vocational training.

Reinforcing Marriott’s core value of “Putting People First,” associates across participating hotels organized community-driven wellness events, charity runs, and volunteer activities that promoted both physical well-being and the joy of giving back.

“Each year, Road to Give reminds us of the extraordinary power of collective purpose,” said Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, Marriott India Business Council. “As we commemorate the 11th year of this remarkable initiative, we celebrate not just the funds raised or the miles covered, but the spirit of unity and compassion our associates bring to their communities. Their efforts continue to strengthen Marriott’s legacy of care and commitment across the region.”

Over the years, Road to Give has become a cornerstone of Marriott’s culture of giving. It encourages associates to be agents of change and advocates for wellness, inclusion, and empathy. Each edition reinforces the belief that true success lies in uplifting others and contributing to sustainable social progress.

The event in Hyderabad was further distinguished by the participation of several leading hotels, emphasizing community and solidarity. Participating properties included Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad, Marriott Hyderabad, Courtyard by Marriott Hyderabad, Le Meridien Hyderabad, The Westin Hyderabad Hitec City, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, and Fairfield by Marriott Hyderabad Gachibowli. Their united presence showcased the city’s vibrant hospitality sector and Marriott’s dedication to giving back locally as well as regionally.

As the Marriott India Business Council looks ahead to another impactful year, it extends heartfelt gratitude to all participants, partners, and supporters who contributed to making the 2025 edition a resounding success. Every stride taken and every rupee contributed brings us one step closer to a more compassionate and inclusive future, one where the spirit of giving truly moves us forward.