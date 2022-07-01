Maruti Suzuki drives in all new Brezza

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday launched the all-new version of its compact SUV Brezza, with a price starting from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) as it seeks to strengthen its presence in the SUV segment to reinforce its leadership position. The second-generation Brezza, which competes with the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet, will be available in manual and automatic transmission options, priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 13.96 lakh. The manual trims are priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 12.46 lakh while the automatic variants are tagged between Rs 10.96 lakh and Rs 13.96 lakh. Speaking at the launch, Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the all-new Brezza is the company's sixth launch in the last eight months and "reflects our confidence in the Indian market".

