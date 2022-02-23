Maruti Suzuki New Age Baleno launched in India at Rs 6.35 lakhs; Find other features

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Wednesday announced the launch of its much-awaited technologically superior premium hatchback - the New Age Baleno. The premium hatchback which is available through its NEXA retail chain will come at a starting price of Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The New Age Baleno can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 13,999.

Equipped with a host of class-leading technology, safety, comfort & convenience features and NEXA's new signature Crafted Futurism design language, the New Age Baleno will provide an unparalleled driving experience to customers.

Equipped with the Advanced KSeries Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine the New Age Baleno offers [email protected] torque and peak power of [email protected] Combined with Idle Start-Stop technology it offers an excellent fuel-efficiency*** of 22.35 km/l for the manual transmission variant and 22.94 km/l for the AGS variant. The New Age Baleno offers a 5-speed manual and improved Auto Gear Shift transmission for an immersive drive experience.

Introducing the New Age Baleno to the world, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Baleno is amongst the top five best-selling cars in the industry since launch. Over 1 million delighted Baleno customers in India and across 100+ countries of the world have appreciated it for design and performance. The New Age Baleno is our new approach towards the future. With a focus on technology and innovation, the New Age Baleno is set to re-energise the premium hatchback segment with several first-in-segment features. The new-age technology and features along with fresh look, premium interiors and a special focus on safety will take the customer experience to a new high."

He further added, "With our suppliers, Maruti Suzuki has invested over Rs 1,150 Crores on this full model change. We are confident that the New Age Baleno will continue to win more hearts and scale even greater heights."





Driven by Technology: equipped with a host of technologically advanced features like:



➢ First in its segment:

o Head-Up Display (HUD) for a fascinating and safe drive experience

o 360 View Camera for a comprehensive 3D view of surroundings, enabling safe parking & manoeuvring

➢ In-built next-gen Suzuki Connect Telematics System with 40+ connectivity features including access through Alexa Skill® and compatible smartwatch, for an unparalleled experience

➢ All-new 22.86 cm (9") SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system with HD display, "Surround Sense", powered by ARKAMYS

Introducing all-new NEXA design language: CRAFTED FUTURISM

Incredible Safety: The New Age Baleno is equipped with 20+ safety features like 6 airbags (driver, co-driver, side and curtain), Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, High-Speed Alert System, Driver and Co-Driver seatbelts reminder, LED Foglamps, Extensive usage of High Tensile & Ultra High Tensile steel.

Powerful Performance: Powered by Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engine with Idle Start-Stop technology. Available in 5 speed Manual (MT) and improved Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission.

Improved Ride and Handling: All-new suspension, new hydraulic clutch system, 14'' disc brakes, flat-bottom steering wheel, and improved NVH performance for a comfortable drive experience.

'Crafted Futurism' Design Language

Signifying NEXA's endeavour to create the cars of tomorrow, the New Age Baleno is the first model to feature NEXA's Crafted Futurism design language. A work of art inspired by the future; the design language is exclusively crafted to match the refined tastes of NEXA customers. The design philosophy manifests itself upon three major pillars:

➢ NEXpression: Artfully designed exteriors & interiors, crafted to perfection

➢ NEXtech: Advanced technology catering to the new age customers' needs

➢ NEXperience: Experiences that are ahead of the times.

New Age Baleno: Bold, Expressive, and Urban Exteriors

The New Age Baleno with Crafted Futurism design language exudes a wider, stronger and more dynamic stance with bold shoulder and sharp character lines. Building on the aesthetic liquid flow design, throughout. Intending to capture the urban imagination, the New Age Baleno's premium flair and signature design make for a bold road presence.

New Age Baleno: Sleek, Stylish, Premium, Sculpted Interiors

The New Age Baleno's driver-focused character lines and stylish, sleek accentuation emphasizes its natural design flow that leaves a strong impression. The cabin packs up a plush and pleasurable dual-tone interior experience for its customers.

The decorative accents in piano black, premium metallic grey accentuation on the dashboard, cockpit-style AC switches, and chrome rings on meters exude a fine sense of quality and premium feel to the interiors of the New Age Baleno.

New Age Baleno: Driven by Technology – First in its segment, Intuitive & Premium tech, Safety, Comfort and Convenience Features

Intelligence Goes Bold with Head-Up Display (HUD)

To make urban cruising more futuristic, safe, convenient and drive up the 'wow' factor, the New Age Baleno comes with a state-of-the-art first in its segment coloured Head-Up Display. It allows customers to drive without taking eyes off the road by displaying critical information like speed, RPM, fuel economy, and other pertinent notifications in a way that does not disturb the attention of the driver from the road.

Innovation Goes Bold with 360 View Camera

The first in its segment 360 View Camera equipped with the latest 'approaching object detection' feature that can sense the presence of moving objects on the screen, the New Age Baleno reinforces safety for customers with an immersive view of the driving space and enables them to make more informed decisions while parking or manoeuvring the vehicle at tight spots

Additionally, front views can also be used for driving up to 10 km/h.

Safety reinforced

The New Age Baleno is built on Suzuki's signature HEARTECT platform. Extensive usage of High Tensile & Ultra High Tensile Steel has offered the required strength to the body. The New Age Baleno is also equipped with 6 airbags (driver, co-driver, side and curtain). Additionally, the New Age Baleno is secured with ESP and Hill Hold Assist, which enhances the overall control and drivability of the car.

Multi-Information Display Secured by NEXA Safety Shield, the New Age Baleno offers Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Driver & Co-driver seat belt reminders, rear parking sensors & high-speed alert system as standard across all variants.

Infotainment Goes Bold with All-New SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment System

The New Age Baleno comes with a 22.86 cm (9") SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system. The new Infotainment system will come with a High-Definition display, intuitive user interface with advanced Voice Assist to offer a seamless connected driving experience to customers. It will also boast premium sound acoustic tuning through "Surround Sense" powered by ARKAMYS, offering signature ambiences created to suit various moods.

The customizable display option allows customers to personalize the look and feel of the infotainment system as per their choice, customers can also customize the automatic greeting messages by the car.

Connectivity Goes Bold with Next Generation Suzuki Connect

The next-gen telematics system Suzuki Connect comes as an in-built feature in the New Age Baleno. It offers over 40+ features for vehicle safety & security, trips & driving behaviour, status alerts and remote operations through the all-new Suzuki Connect App that provides the best-in-class user experience.

Taking the user ownership experience a notch above, the New Age Baleno can also be remotely accessed through a compatible smartwatch & voice connectivity through Alexa Skill®. Customers can remotely access & operate door locks, headlamps OFF, hazard lights, alarms, and many more features through these devices.