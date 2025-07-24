McDonald’s India launches first of its kind ‘Protein Plus Slice’ in collaboration with CSIR-CFTRI

McDonald's India (West & South), operated by Westlife Foodworld, has taken another bold step forward in its journey of mindful indulgence by giving customers the power to personalize their protein intake like never before. The brand today announced the launch of its innovative ‘Protein Plus Range’, featuring a first-of-its-kind 100% vegetarian, plant-based ‘Protein Slice’ that adds 5 grams of protein to any burger. For the first time in the QSR industry, McDonald’s is revolutionizing how people eat at its restaurants by allowing customers to add one, two, or even three Protein Plus slices to their favourite burgers. This breakthrough empowers customers with greater nutritional choice, without compromising on the great taste they love.

The slice integrates seamlessly into McDonald’s existing burgers, allowing customers to increase their protein consumption with ease. For example, with the Protein Slice added, the McSpicy Paneer offers 25.29g of protein, the McChicken delivers 20.66g, the McVeggie has 15.24g, and even the iconic McAloo Tikki, a balanced meal by itself, provides 13.5g of protein, redefining possibilities in a QSR.

The Protein Plus Slice has been developed in collaboration with the prestigious CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), under the Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India. Made from 100% vegetarian ingredients, including soy and pea, the Protein Plus Slice contains no artificial colours or flavours and is free from onion and garlic, making it suitable for a wide range of dietary preferences.

Akshay Jatia, Chief Executive Officer, Westlife Foodworld said, “At McDonald’s India, we have always believed in giving our customers more choice, and this time, we are giving them the power to personalize their protein intake. The Protein Plus Range allows them to enjoy their favourite McDonald’s burgers without compromising on their protein needs or the taste. It also reflects our ongoing commitment to our ‘Real Food, Real Good’ philosophy, bringing together flavour, nutrition, and food science. We are grateful to CSIR-CFTRI for partnering with us to bring this forward-thinking product to life. Together, we remain committed to crafting menu items that are both wholesome and delicious, combining locally available ingredients in a way where great taste and nutrition go hand in hand.”

CSIR-CFTRI’s scientific expertise and deep understanding of protein research helped create a slice that delivers high nutritional value while maintaining the signature taste, texture, and quality that McDonald’s is known for. This marks McDonald’s India’s second strategic partnership with CSIR-CFTRI, following the successful launch of the Multi-Millet Bun last year.

Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, CSIR-CFTRI said, “Building on our earlier success with the Multi-Millet Bun, we are excited to continue our partnership with McDonald’s India to advance nutritional innovation in the QSR space. The Protein Plus slice is an outcome of science-backed formulation and a shared vision to elevate everyday meals through nutrition. This partnership showcases how industry and scientific institutions can come together to bring meaningful nutritional upgrades to mainstream eating.”

Shri Yogesh Kadam, Hon’ble Minister of State for Food and Drugs Administration, Government of Maharashtra, inaugurated this nutrition-focused initiative today in Mumbai, emphasizing the growing need for safer and nutritious food choices that meet the nutritional needs of today’s consumers.

The event was also graced by senior officials from the Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration, including Shri Rajesh Narvekar, Hon’ble Commissioner of Food Safety, Maharashtra State, and Shri Mangesh Mane, Joint Commissioner (Food), Headquarters.

Addressing the audience, Yogesh Kadam stated, “Initiatives like these align with the preamble of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which aims to ensure the availability of safe and wholesome food for human consumption. They also reflect the vision of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement by FSSAI — promoting safe, nutritious, and sustainable food choices across the country. It is heartening to see scientific research institutions and industry leaders come together to contribute toward national nutrition goals. This partnership model is vital for strengthening our public health landscape.”

The Protein Plus Meals will be available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The vegetarian Protein Plus Meal includes a burger enhanced with the Protein Slice, paired with a protein-rich corn cup and Coke Zero. The non-vegetarian option includes the McCrispy Chicken with Protein Slice, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, and Coke Zero, delivering a wholesome, protein-enriched meal.

The launch is a key milestone in McDonald’s India’s Real Food, Real Good journey, which began seven years ago. Staying true to this philosophy, the brand maintains an unwavering focus on quality, ensuring its menu items are free from artificial colours, artificial flavours, and artificial preservatives, and with no added MSG in the chicken offerings. McDonald’s India continues to use fresh, locally sourced ingredients from globally recognized suppliers building on nearly three decades of customer trust.

This innovation reflects the brand’s deep understanding of the growing awareness and demand for protein among Indian consumers. The new Protein Plus range is now available across McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India. Customers can now savour their favourite burgers with the added nutritional goodness of protein, whether dining in, picking up via Drive-Thru, or ordering from the comfort of their homes through the McDelivery app.