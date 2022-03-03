MedPlus Health announce the launch of one of its first Diagnostic Centre

Hyderabad-based MedPlus Health Services Limited today announced the launch of its Diagnostic Centre at Gachibowli Hyderabad with necessary PNDT and AERB approvals. It would include radiology and pathology services and is an extension within the existing Labs segment.

MedPlus (formerly known as MedPlus Health Services Private Limited) did a small ceremony at its new Diagnostic Center at Gachibowli on February 25, 2022, and made a soft launch this week.

The company in a statement said that in the coming days, it will commence marketing of the same at the pharmacies and the advertisement in mainstream media.

MedPlus, founded in 2006 by Gangadi Madhukar Reddy, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, is the second-largest pharmacy retailer in India, in terms of revenue from operations for the financial year 2021, and the number of stores as of March 31, 2021. It offers a wide range of products, including pharmaceutical and wellness products, including medicines, vitamins, medical devices and test kits, and fast-moving consumer goods, such as home and personal care products, including toiletries, baby care products, soaps and detergents, and sanitisers.

Medplus Health Services net profit declined 25.05 per cent to Rs 17.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 22.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Its revenue rose 16.54 per cent to Rs 933.45 crore in the reported quarter as against Rs 800.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020.