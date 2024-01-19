Live
- Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Germany beat USA 2-0 in final, finish first
- Kejriwal appeals Goans to vote for INDIA bloc
- Japan's Moon sniper appears to ace 1st ever pin-point Moon landing on Friday
- Top bedtime rituals that can boost sleep quality, mental health
- World Religion Day 2024: Date, history and significance
- 75th Republic Day to have 25 tableaux
- Delhi HC sets aside conviction of police, PWD officials in contempt case involving tree damage
- Manjhi asks MLAs to stay in Patna till January 25
- Chandrababu Naidu assures support to Rayalaseema after coming to power
- Moody's expects Fed to cut rates in May as inflation slows
Just In
Money markets to remain shut on Jan 22: RBI
Highlights
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said that the money markets will remain closed on January 22.
New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said that the money markets will remain closed on January 22.
RBI said that as the Maharashtra government has declared January 22 as a public holiday under Section 25 of theNegotiable Instruments Act, 1881, there will be no transactions and settlements in government securities (primary and secondary), foreign exchange, money markets and Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives on January 22.
It said that the settlement of all outstanding transactions will accordingly get postponed to the next working day i.e. January 23.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS