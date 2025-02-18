MP CM Mohan Yadav reviews preparations for Global Investors Summit

Bhopal : Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the apex committee set up to oversee the preparations for the upcoming two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit on February 24 in Bhopal.

The first meeting of the apex committee, held at the Chief Minister's residence 'Samatva Bhawan', was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla. State BJP chief V.D. Sharma, who has been included as a member of the committee, was also present in the meeting. All the senior officials, including Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and Principal Secretary (Finance) Manish Rastogi, also attended the meeting.

Chief Minister Yadav reviewed the ongoing preparation for the two-day mega business event (GIS) in the state capital and gave necessary instructions to the members.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Jain and other senior officials briefed the members about the ongoing preparation for GIS, including accommodation, beautification of the city, venue for the event, etc.

The committee members will be responsible for monitoring and fulfilling the tasks assigned to them, such as travel, food arrangement, accommodation and other logistics for the investors who will be coming from across the country and different parts of the world.

The CM took to X after the meeting and said, "... the top committee constituted for the arrangement and successful organisation of the 'Global Investors Summit 2025' to be held on 24 and 25 February in Bhopal, met today in Samatva Bhavan located in Bhopal Niwas and got information about the arrangements. Also gave necessary guidelines to senior officials."

PM Modi, who will arrive in Madhya Pradesh to lay the foundation stone of a cancer hospital in Chhatarpur on February 23, will stay overnight in Bhopal. He will inaugurate the GIS on February 24, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told media persons.

"We have received approval for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation and he will inaugurate the Global Investors Summit. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the concluding event. PM Modi will perform the Bhoomi Pujan for a Cancer Hospital in Chhatarpur and will stay overnight in Bhopal," the Chief Minister said.

As part of the preparation for the upcoming GIS-2025, the state government has approved 10 sub-policies under the MP industry promotion policy to cover sectors such as agriculture, food processing, textile, footwear, toy, and aerospace and defence equipment.