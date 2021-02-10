MSME parks set to boost industrial growth in Vizianagaram

VIZIANAGARAM district being close to Visakhapatnam, the industrial hub and one headquarters for several large industries, offers big opportunity for industrial growth.



MSME parks have been identified in all the nine assembly constituencies in an area of 735.96 acres. Out of which three MSME parks are under active implementation at Marupalli of Gajapathinagaram mandal, Kandivalasa of Pusapatirega mandal and Balighattam of Kothavalasa mandal with in area of 273.16 acre.

A total of 15 entrepreneurs from the district entered into an agreement with the State government in January three years ago to set up industries with an estimated investment of Rs 1,100.24 crore. These industries would create employment for 4,527 people. Only four of the proposed 15 units are operational now. They are Vijayanagaram Wheat Products Pvt Ltd., North East Infrastructure Pvt Ltd., Danica Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd., Talli Suvarna Foods with an investment of Rs 78 crore are in operation. These units, which provide employment to 978 people, are under active implementation.

These units undertake cashew processing, soya products preparation, wheat flour making and fish processing. Even tourism projects are likely to come up near Tatipudi reservoir, which is en-route to 'Andhra Kashmir' Araku valley.

PatanjaliAyurved Ltd has been allotted 172.84 acres of land in Chinaraopalli village of Kothavalasa mandal in 2017.

A growth centre was established at Bobbili in 1994 in 1,100 acres to promote industries. All basic amenities such as water, power, road and telecommunication connections have been provided at the growth centre.

As many as 510 plots have been handed over to various industrialists to run their units. A mango jelly cluster is proposed to establish at Bobbili in 50 acres.

A vast land bank to the tune of 1,315.18 acres is identified for development of industrial parks at Kongavanipalem of Bhogapuram mandal, Katakapalli, Chinaraopalli, Pedaraopalli of Kothavalasa mandal, Kotakki of RB Puram mandal, Mushidipalli of S.Kota mandal, Tekkali of Nellimerla mandal and Marupalli of Gajapathinagaram mandal by APIIC.

The district does not have a single unit run under either Union government or State government. But there is a huge scope for setting up of tourism based industries because of the proximity of the district to the airport and even the proposed international airport coming up in this district.

The district has huge tracts of government land to be allotted to either IT companies or agri based firms at subsidised rates. Vizianagaram town is well connected with rail and road facility, enabling ease of travel to any corner to the country.

There is scope for the IT and some small scale industries in sea food sector as the district is adjacent to Visakhapatnam port and tourism sector has a tremendous scope here as the district has long seacoast.