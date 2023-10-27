MSME sellers see 70% growth on Flipkart

The Walmart Vriddhi, a supplier development programme for empowering micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs) in India has served its purpose where the MSME sellers witnessed over 70 per cent growth in sales during the recently concluded Big Billion Days Sale by Flipkart . Since its inception in 2019, Walmart Vriddhi has empowered 40,255 MSMEs across the country, providing them with tools and knowledge needed to thrive in the digital age. Walmart Vriddhi's association with Flipkart plays a pivotal role in handholding MSMEs to grow.

