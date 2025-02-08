Mujtaba Hasan Askari of HHF - Appointed as Telangana State Head for Healthcare Professionals – AIPC

Mujtaba Hasan Askari has been appointed as the Telangana State Head for the Healthcare Professionals Domain under the All-India Professionals Congress (AIPC). He expressed his gratitude to Praveen Chakravarty, Chairman of AIPC, for entrusting him with this responsibility.

In this role, Mujtaba will focus on addressing the concerns of healthcare professionals particularly the Frontline health workers like Asha, ANMs, Emergency Paramedical staff, etc across Telangana and working with the state government to ensure effective solutions. His work will encompass various sectors, including medical and dental practitioners, nursing and allied health professionals, mental health experts, emergency and critical care teams, alternative medicine practitioners, and veterinary professionals. His efforts will be directed toward ensuring that healthcare professionals receive the necessary support.

Mujtaba Hasan Askari is the Founder & Trustee of Helping Hand Foundation (HHF). Leaving his lucrative career at Infosys Technologies, he dedicated his life to public health and social development. He brings to the table 14 years of IT experience and 18 years in the development sector. He has worked with a mission of making healthcare accessible, equitable and affordable for the common man by strengthening the public health systems.

He thus set up Help Desk systems with 13 state run hospitals to enhance patient care services, & later through international charities & local CSR grants set up 20+ urban primary health centers, serving 6-7 lakh poor citizens annually, covering a catchment of 100 plus Urban and Peri Urban slums.

Health is social good and a fundamental right. Strengthening the public health systems for addressing health inequities is an acute need in a country like us. In the responsibility bestowed on me by the AIPC, I would act as the voice of the health professionals particularly the frontline health workers, like the ASHA, ANMs, emergency paramedical staff, rural health practitioners, Ayush health workers etc. Improving health services by empowering these workers will improve the public trust and health delivery, said Mujtaba Hasan Askari - State Head for Health Care Professionals, AIPC.

The All-India Professionals Congress (AIPC) is a platform for professionals from diverse fields who are committed to nation-building and progressive policymaking. As a specialized department of the Indian National Congress, AIPC provides a structured forum for professionals to contribute to governance, policy discussions, and socio-economic reforms. It fosters engagement among doctors, engineers, lawyers, academicians, entrepreneurs, and other experts to drive positive change in society. By empowering professionals like Mujtaba Hasan Askari, AIPC continues to strengthen its role in shaping policies that impact healthcare, education, economic growth, and social justice across India.