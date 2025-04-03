Live
Mukta A2 Cinemas reopens with new looks
Hyderabad: Mukta A2 Cinemas located at the heart of the Visakhapatnam city on the 4th Floor, Vizag Centro Mall, Jagadamba Junction, the three-screen multiplex has undergone a glamorous transformation. The Cinemas rolled out the red carpet once again at its iconic venue, now fully upgraded and reopened over the weekend with one of the year’s most anticipated blockbusters: Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, which hit screens this Eid.
As soon as you step into the refurbished theatre complex, the experience feels larger than life. Everything has been reimagined to give you the feel of a premium movie destination, from the stylish new interiors to the calm, comfortable lobby area where you can relax before the show begins.