KTR blasts CM Revanth over abusive remarks

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Friday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, stating that while he felt compelled to respond to the CM’s provocations with a “left slipper,” he chose to uphold democratic values instead. Rama Rao heavily criticised the Chief Minister for his “repeated use of abusive, uncivilised, and irresponsible language,” specifically targeting derogatory remarks made against BRS President K Chandrashekar Rao.

Speaking at Telangana Bhavan during a meeting to welcome new leaders from the Serilingampally constituency, Rama Rao asserted that Revanth Reddy’s conduct has significantly lowered the dignity of the Chief Minister’s Office. He suggested that the Chief Minister’s reliance on foul language reflects an inability to provide factual answers to serious public questions.

Rama Rao remarked that the Chief Minister’s frustration became evident after KCR raised pointed questions regarding the silence of Congress and BJP MPs in Delhi over Krishna River water allocations. “Instead of fighting for Telangana’s rights, he chose to divert public attention by abusing the opposition,” he stated. He further alleged that the Chief Minister’s anger stems from a fear of exposure regarding alleged real estate dealings and land controversies associated with the “Future City” project.

Reacting to personal attacks on his father, Rama Rao noted that as a son and a party worker, it is impossible to remain silent when baseless statements are made. He mentioned that while he is capable of responding forcefully in Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, and English, he chooses restraint out of respect for the constitutional chair.

Addressing recent comments about his education, Rama Rao clarified that he studied in Hyderabad, Guntur, Pune, and the United States. He questioned the Chief Minister’s obsession with his past, pointing out the hypocrisy of criticising an education in Andhra while maintaining personal family ties there. He concluded with a stern political warning, asserting that the BRS would ensure Revanth Reddy is not re-elected even from Kodangal, as the return of KCR to power is “not far away.”