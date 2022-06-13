My Home Group's new project logs record sales on 1st day

Hyderabad: My Home Group's latest residential project - My Home Sayuk has recorded highest sales in one day in the history of real estate sector in Telugu States. Breaking all the records, more than 1,125 flats worth approximately Rs 1,800 crore are sold in just 24 hours since booking are open.

It is worth remembering that My Home Constructions sold over 1,000 flats in one day during My Home Avatar launch back in 2016. After six years, the company broke its own record with this new project located at Gopanpally to Tellapur Road.

In collaboration with Pratima Group, My Home Constructions is developing this integrated township in multiple phases. Coming up as phase 1 of the integrated township, My Home Sayuk is spread over 25.37 acre rising to G+39 floors offering 82 per cent open areas.

Out of the total 12 towers, six are under My Home Sayuk with 3,780 flats open for booking. Each tower has eight flats per floor comprising of 2BHK, 2.5BHK, and 3BHK premium lifestyle apartments in sizes ranging from 1,355 sft to 2,262 sft.

Jupally Shyam Rao, MD of My Home Constructions, said: "More than considering it as any record, we take it as reinforcement of trust on us by our beloved customers. However, we are overwhelmed by the sales on day one of the launch."

"Like every project of My Home Group, we will deliver the project on time with highest quality. I would thank film actor Allu Arjun for launching the project, our Chairman Rameswar Rao, and our partner in the project Pratima Group Chairman Srinivas Rao for their support," he adds.