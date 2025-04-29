Namaste, India! Reddit now speaks Hindi to bring real conversations to more Indians

Reddit, the home for real-world conversations, is now bringing Reddit to more people across India with the launch of machine learning-powered translations in native languages – making conversations more accessible than ever for Indian users.

From the home feed to deep dives across thousands of communities, redditors in India can now translate their entire Reddit feed — including posts, comments, and conversations — into Hindi by simply clicking the translate icon on the top right corner of the Reddit app on iOS, Android, or desktop. In the coming months, Reddit will also roll out translations in Bengal — making it easier for people to discover the authentic, people-powered insights in the language they prefer directly through search engines.

This launch follows the India debut of Reddit Answers, an AI-powered discovery tool that helps make discoveries faster, smarter, and more relevant for users. With Answers, SEO enhancements, and now machine translations, Reddit is adding another chapter to its journey of building a more intuitive and inclusive platform that makes real conversations more accessible than ever for Indian users.