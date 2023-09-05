  • Menu
Nasscom’s new chief is Rajesh Nambiar

Highlights

IT industry’s apex body Nasscom on Monday announced the appointment of Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India, as its Chairperson.

Nambiar takes on the new role from his previous role as vice-chairperson succeeding Anant Maheshwari, ex-President of Microsoft India and now President and CEO of Honeywell’s High Growth Region portfolio.

“As enterprises accelerate their journey towards digitalisation, they will evolve into adaptive entities capable of absorbing volatility and building sustainable growth models with diversity and inclusion as a cornerstone,” said Nambiar.

