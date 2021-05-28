NCC clocks Rs 115 crore net in Q4

Hyderabad: City-based NCC Ltd has reported a net profit of Rs 115.49 crore in Jan-March quarter. The operations of the company have resulted in an EBIDTA of Rs 289.74 crore and a turnover of Rs 2,618 crore in fourth quarter.

In the corresponding quarter of the previous year the company has reported a turnover of Rs 2,182 crore. The company has logged an EPS of Rs 1.89 crore as against Rs 1.82 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The infra major has reported a turnover of Rs 7,256 crore for the financial year 2020-21 as against Rs 8,219 crore in the previous year. The Company has posted an EBIDTA of Rs 8,54.48 crore and a net profit of Rs 261.13 crore as against Rs 1,030.15 crore and Rs 382.04 crore respectively in the previous year.

The company has reported an EPS of Rs 4.28 crore for FY 2021 as against Rs 6.34 crore in the previous year.

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Friday have recommended equity dividend of 40 per cent (Rs 0.80 per share of Rs 2 each) on the paid up capital of Rs 121.97 crore subject to the approval of the shareholders at the annual general meeting.