NCL Industries lines up 650 crore to enhance capacity

Hyderabad: Secunderabad-based cement and buildings material manufacturing firm NCL Industries Ltd will be investing around Rs 650 crore on modernisation and increasing the capacity. It will enhance the capacity from 2.7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 4 MPTA over next couple of years, the company's Managing Director K Ravi told Bizz Buzz.

He was speaking on the sidelines of HMTV Business Excellence Awards (BEA) 2021 in the city recently. He has received the Lifetime Achievement Award 2021 from Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy. While expressing his happiness over the award, he said that the company is doing exceptionally well.

In 1980s, Nagarjuna Cement Limited was established with a modest capacity of 200 TPD (tonnes per day). It has now grown to a level of more than 8,000 TPD, spread over two locations. It also has five ready mix concrete (RMC) units – three in Telangana and two in Andhra Pradesh, catering to markets adjacent to the cities of Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Today, NCL Industries has about 62,000 shareholders, 2,000 dealers and 1,000 employees. The company is not only manufacturing cement, readymade concrete and cement boned particle boards, it is also producing doors and windows in technical collaboration with Turkish technology. It is focusing on different segments of building materials.

Ravi said, "Our company is investing heavily on modernisation and increasing the capacity. It plans to enhance 1 MTPA to reach 4 MPTA at its existing facility at Sultanpur Thanda limestone mine production at Padaveedu village of Mattampally mandal in Suryapet district, with an investment of Rs 400 crore. An environmental public hearing was also done successfully."

He further said, "A grinding unit is being constructed in Visakhapatnam with an investment of Rs 150 crore. Recently, the company has invested around Rs 100 crore on waste heat recovery system, which generates 8 MW power, and allows a saving of Rs 30 crore per annum on power consumption. Moreover, it will reduce environment pollution substantially."

NCL Industries Ltd has recently bagged Rs 2,000-crore worth order from Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Ltd (APSHC) to supply of window and door frames as a part of AP government's housing programme 'Pedalandariki Illu'. It anticipates similar push from Telangana government through double bed room housing scheme.