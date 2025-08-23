Live
- Central Bank of India ED participates in campaign in Vizag
- HRF strongly condemns government’s push to privatise VSP
- Discipline, determination key to Civil Services success, says CP
- ‘Vizag Skill Sail 2025’ focuses on enhancing maritime skill development
- GVMC council witnesses heated arguments over privatisation of VSP
- Kolkata metro expansion a major fillip to real estate
- Minister denies pension removal allegations
- 100% admissions & pass rate must be goal in welfare hostels: Dola
- Anam flays bid to use Hindu Dharma for political gains
- Atchanna orders officials to solve distribution problems
NeoLiv acquires 17.5-acre in Mumbai for Rs 150-cr project
Highlights
New Delhi: Realty firm NeoLiv has acquired a 17.5-acre land in Mumbai region and will invest Rs150 crore to develop a housing project. In a...
New Delhi: Realty firm NeoLiv has acquired a 17.5-acre land in Mumbai region and will invest Rs150 crore to develop a housing project.
In a statement, the company said it has acquired the land at Khopoli in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) but did not disclose the land cost.
“We will develop a housing project on this land comprising around 180 plots. The total project cost will be Rs150 crore,” NeoLiv founder and CEO Mohit Malhotra said. The company will also develop villas in this project. Malhotra said this will be the company’s third project.
Next Story