NeoLiv acquires 17.5-acre in Mumbai for Rs 150-cr project

New Delhi: Realty firm NeoLiv has acquired a 17.5-acre land in Mumbai region and will invest Rs150 crore to develop a housing project.

In a statement, the company said it has acquired the land at Khopoli in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) but did not disclose the land cost.

“We will develop a housing project on this land comprising around 180 plots. The total project cost will be Rs150 crore,” NeoLiv founder and CEO Mohit Malhotra said. The company will also develop villas in this project. Malhotra said this will be the company’s third project.