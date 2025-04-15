Live
Nifty forecast pegged lower to 25,521 in next 12 mths
Despite recent global market uncertainties, NSE Nifty index is likely to touch 25,521 in the next 12 months, according to report released on Monday
Mumbai: Despite recent global market uncertainties, NSE Nifty index is likely to touch 25,521 in the next 12 months, according to report released on Monday. In the short term, sectors focused on the Indian market -- such as hospitals, domestic pharma, retail, some FMCG companies, banks, defence, and power -- are likely to perform well, said financial services firm PL Capital in its report.
While the target is marginally lower than its earlier estimate of 25,689, the brokerage firm maintains confidence in India’s long-term growth story and expects key sectors to provide resilience and support to the market. PL Capital remains optimistic about the market’s ability to absorb global shocks and continue its growth trajectory, supported by favourable policy measures and strong domestic fundamentals.
In a more bullish scenario, the index could rise to 27,590, while a more conservative outlook suggests a potential level of 24,831 -- showing that the market offers room for both caution and opportunity.