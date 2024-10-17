Nikon develops firmware that adds a function compliant with C2PA standards to the Nikon Z6III full-frame mirrorless camera

Live
Just In
Nikon Corporation is currently developing firmware that adds an image provenance function compliant with the standards set forth by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) to the Z6III full-frame mirrorless camera. The Z6III equipped with the firmware currently under development will be exhibited during this year's Adobe MAX 2024 Creativity Conference held October 14-16, 2024 (EDT).
Nikon is committed to developing solutions, including compliance with the C2PA standards, with the goal of protecting individuals and enterprises in the imaging industry, and ultimately society, from any unfavorable results caused by fake images and/or unauthorized use of images. Our aim to implement a mechanism that preserves original, unaltered image data recorded using the camera, making it easier to verify the authenticity of images and protect the rights of photographers. This firmware, currently under development for the Z6III to reflect the results of testing of the mechanism’s practicality as part of the workflows adopted by news agencies, is scheduled for release to some media agencies in mid-2025.
Nikon will continue to work to address the ever-changing issues surrounding image authenticity, and contribute to the further development of imaging culture by working toward a society in which those involved in the imaging industry are able to conduct their creative and business activities with greater peace of mind.